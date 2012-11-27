Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2012 -- McFadden’s Chicago location announces new bachelorette party packages for women who want to celebrate one last fling, before putting on the ring. For people looking for birthday party venues in Chicago, McFadden’s is the place to be. The party bar will personalize a package for every Bachelorette Party in Chicago, focusing their attention on each guest’s needs or desires. Each package will include personalized shout outs, champagne, express entry, and much more. The bar’s main goal with personalizing packages is to provide their guests with the party of a lifetime. To learn about the special packages McFadden’s provides for Bachelorette parties, contact their Event Coordinator at Kristen.Mcfaddens@gmail.com.



Every Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday night, McFadden’s has one of Chicago’s hottest DJs spinning music all night long. Guests of the birthday party in Chicago can request songs to make their celebration even better. Their DJs play top 40 hits, take requests and throw in classic songs such as the “Cha Cha Slide,” to keep everyone dancing through the night.



Kathryn M. had this to say about the famous Party Bar in Chicago: “I've been to McFadden's twice now and have had a blast each time. The first time I was there because my friend won a party. $20 all you can drink from 8-11. Even at 8, it was definitely crowded, however we were able to walk right in, no lines at all. The waitress was very attentive and friendly and kept the drinks coming. I never had an empty drink in my hand.”



About McFadden’s Chicago

With birthday drink specials in Chicago and various birthday party ideas, McFadden’s has a lot to offer as a Chicago party venue. Established in New York City in 1977, McFadden's Saloon has been a landmark pub for almost 30 years. They are proud to open their 6th location in the heart of the Gold Coast, on the corner of State and Division. Offering Lunch, Brunch, Dinner, a Late-Night Menu and a 4am liquor license, McFadden’s is the perfect place to catch your favorite game, join friends for a few cocktails, plan an next event, or dance the night away.



For more information, visit http://www.mcfaddenschicago.com/.