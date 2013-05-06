McFadden's Citi Field Announces New Game Day Package for Mets Fans

Flushing, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- Baseball season has finally arrived and many die-hard Mets fans are turning to McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon for cheap drinks and great food. McFadden’s Citi Field has responded by announcing a new game day package that will leave thirsts quenched and taste buds satisfied during every Mets home game this season.



For the low price of $30, this all inclusive game day package includes a two hour open bar before every home game. With the open bar, guests will be treated to unlimited drafts, well drinks, soda and wine. Also, the game day package will come with a $10 credit to be used for any food purchased, along with one free drink after the game. To purchase game day package tickets or to reserve it for a specific game, please call 718-651-2220. On game day, be a part of a wild crowd of Mets fans and enjoy the best drink specials at Mets field.



Located near Center Field, ticket holders will be in walking distance to the field after enjoying a few ice cold beers beforehand. People who do not have a ticket can enjoy the game on one of the 30 Flat Screen TVs at the bar. With so many TVs, sport fans will not miss a single moment of action as they cheer on their favorite players. Friends attending the bar can spilt the famous Sampler Platter and enjoy a taste of some of the most delicious items on the menu. The platter includes boneless Buffalo wings, onion rings, pretzel bites and mozzarella sticks.



About McFadden’s Citi Field

From 1977, when Steve McFadden opened his Irish pub at 42nd Street and 2nd Avenue in Manhattan, there are now McFadden’s nationwide. The menu offers traditional Irish dishes like Shepherd’s Pie and fish and chips, pub food and other selections. Mets Stadium has been livelier than ever, with the addition of McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon. Already a staple in Manhattan, Boston, Chicago and Philadelphia, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon impresses its patrons with an extensive and delicious menu of game-day favorites, ice cold beer and a fun and friendly staff. The 13,000 square-foot destination boasts over 50 HD plasma TVs, a 200 foot island bar and huge dining room. There is only one Irish Pub in Citi Field, and it is McFadden’s.



For further information on how to host a corporate event at Mets Stadium, please visit http://www.mcfaddensballparkny.com/.