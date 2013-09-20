McFadden's Citizens Bank Park Now Booking Private Parties for Football Season

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- As baseball season ends and fans turn their attention to football, McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon at Citizens Bank Park is now offering its vast amount of private event space in Philadelphia for guests to host their own private parties. Whether that’s gathering a bunch of friends for a football game-watch party or setting up a corporate gathering with coworkers to cheer the team on, McFadden’s has over 4,000 square feet of private party space to accommodate the wishes of any guest. Guests can talk with an event planning coordinator to go over the options for drink specials and both food and drink packages that come with hosting the party. There are different sized private rooms to reserve as well.



Every Sunday the bar will be jammed with fans of all different teams, and for those that are looking for a private space in order to enjoy the game of their liking, McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon at Citizens Bank Park will let guests reserve the outside bar with 2,100 square feet of space. This will provide a setting for all family and friends who want to enjoy the game together. The outdoor area is fully equipped with six beers on tap, multiple big-screen HD-TVs and an audio system where the guests won’t miss any of the action. Football parties are a great way to get the family together or to orchestrate an alumni party for the high school football team.



For those that take advantage of the fairest priced private party, they can make sure to reserve their spot to celebrate the best New Year’s Eve deal in Philadelphia. Offering a an open bar, live DJ performance and options for VIP bottle service, the options are endless and guests won’t have to break the bank to ring in the New Year. The crowd will be wild and guests are sure to have the time of their lives.



For more information on how to throw an affordable private party or to inquire about the events of New Year’s Eve, please visit the website or call 215-952-0300 today.



About McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon

McFadden’s Citizens Bank Park has quickly become a well-known dining destination for hosting any event or party in the city of Brotherly Love. Providing cheap drink specials, 33 High Definition Plasma TVs and 2 giant projector screens, McFadden’s provides the perfect venue to meet pre-game, during the game, or post game. There are always daily food and drink specials, even when during the weekend. The bar offers a full menu with various draft and bottled beer selections, containing something for every taste. The bar/restaurant is located at the corner of 11th and Pattison (Third Base Gate), in the middle of the sports complex.



For more information on upcoming specials or events at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon, visit http://www.mcfaddensballpark.com/.