McFadden's Citizens Bank Park Now Taking Reservations for Corporate Happy Hours This Summer

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2013 -- McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon at Citizens Bank Park is pleased to announce that they are now taking reservations for corporate happy hours this summer. With the corporate happy hour, young professionals can meet up at the famous Irish bar in Philadelphia, enjoy a few cold beers, and watch the Phillies in action. McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon at Citizens Bank Park brings visitors as close to the game as possible without having to pay for tickets.



People can host their own VIP happy hour before, during, or after any Phillies game this season. With the corporate happy hour, guests will be treated to complimentary drinks from the bar and chances to win McFadden’s Citizens Bank Park gift cards. After signing up for the corporate happy hour, guests will have their name automatically entered in a drawing for a chance to win Phillies tickets. Reservations for the corporate happy hour can be made at http://www.mcfaddensballpark.com/forms/phillies-happy-hours. Those interested can also speak to an event coordinator over the phone by calling 215-952-0300.



McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon at Citizens Bank Park throws the ultimate happy hours in Philadelphia. Being located inside the heart of the Sports Complex in Philadelphia makes McFadden’s the prime party location for people looking for an exciting night out. No matter which day people show up to the venue, the bar will always be showing the day’s top sporting events. Guests can feel free to sit at the bar, mingle with fellow sports fans, and sip on ice cold happy hour specials. The home of the Philadelphia Phillies would not be complete without the city’s most exciting sports bar.



About McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon

McFadden’s Citizens Bank Park has quickly become a well-known dining destination for hosting any event or party in the city of Brotherly Love. Providing cheap drink specials, 33 High Definition Plasma TVs and 2 giant projector screens, McFadden’s provides the perfect venue to meet pre-game, during the game, or post game. There are always daily food and drink specials, even when during the weekend. The bar offers a full menu with various draft and bottled beer selections, containing something for every taste. The bar/restaurant is located at the corner of 11th and Pattison (Third Base Gate), in the middle of the sports complex.



For more information on upcoming specials or events at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon, visit http://www.mcfaddensballpark.com/.