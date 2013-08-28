McFadden's Citizens Bank Park Now Taking Reservations for Holiday Parties

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon at Citizens Bank Park is excited to announce they are now accepting reservations for holiday and end of year parties. As businesses are set to plan the locations of their holiday parties, McFadden’s at the Ball Park offers an easy-access venue located in the heart of the Philadelphia Sports Complex with a separate room for groups or businesses of up to 450 people.



McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon at Citizens Bank Park provides guests with a vibrant atmosphere and a variety of entertainment—from DJs to live bands—always respecting the needs and wishes of their customers. With an assortment of business and group discounts, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon at Citizens Bank Park has become a top-of-the-line holiday party venue in Philadelphia with a family-friendly setting.



While celebrating the holidays in Philadelphia at McFadden’s Ball Park, be sure to return for the wildest New Year’s Eve party in Philadelphia. With the ultimate entertainment and crazy specials all night, McFadden’s serves as the go-to bar for dancing in the New Year with style. There will be a live DJ performance, igniting the crowd with mixes of hip hop and house music. McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon at Citizens Bank Park features a five hour open bar. Please call 212-952-0300 with any inquiries.



Additionally, as the Phillies are playing in the final stretch of the season, McFadden’s at Citizens Bank Park still has game day packages available with pre- and post-game specials. Guests can arrive up to two hours before the game to take advantage of the domestic draft open bar and buffet style eating before walking straight to the concourse. With the environment to make every guest comfortable, the entertainment never ends when visiting McFadden’s.



About McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon

McFadden’s Citizens Bank Park has quickly become a well-known dining destination for hosting any event or party in the city of Brotherly Love. Providing cheap drink specials, 33 High Definition Plasma TVs and 2 giant projector screens, McFadden’s provides the perfect venue to meet pre-game, during the game, or post game. There are always daily food and drink specials, even when during the weekend. The bar offers a full menu with various draft and bottled beer selections, containing something for every taste. The bar/restaurant is located at the corner of 11th and Pattison (Third Base Gate), in the middle of the sports complex.



For more information on upcoming specials or events at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon, visit http://www.mcfaddensballpark.com/.