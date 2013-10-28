McFadden's Citizens Bank Park Now Taking Reservations for Holiday Parties

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- When it comes to planning a holiday party, whether it’s with family, friends, or a get-together with coworkers, McFadden’s serves as one of the best holiday party locations in Philadelphia. As Halloween is approaching and time is running out to find the right venue to host an extravagant party, McFadden’s Citizens Bank Park is announcing they are now taking reservations to host holiday parties. Coordinate all the parties’ wishes with the professional event planners and they will make sure everything is set up to create for a memorable night with peers and family.



At McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon at Citizens Bank Park, guests can reserve a private party room and customize their food and drink packages to fulfill the wishes of those in attendance. There are multiple rooms to reserve depending on the size of the party. There is a smaller room for groups of around 50 people and a larger room for groups up to 450 people. With TVs in the private party rooms, guests can watch a sporting event or hook up a slideshow to set the perfect ambiance for the party. Inquire on open bar packages and catering menus to ensure everyone in attendance is pleased.



With a prime location for guests coming from New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and even Delaware, there is plenty of entertainment to please the entire group. With the capability of reserving a private DJ or even a live band to play to the vibe of the party, every accommodation can be met by the private party planners, making McFadden’s Citizens Bank Park one of the elite holiday party venues in Philadelphia.



If interested in a private Halloween costume party or a Christmas party in December, celebrate the holidays surrounded by friends and colleagues. For more information about holiday parties at the Ballpark or to inquire on the New Year’s Eve event held at McFadden’s, please call 215-952-0300 or browse their website today.



About McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon

McFadden’s Citizens Bank Park has quickly become a well-known dining destination for hosting any event or party in the city of Brotherly Love. Providing cheap drink specials, 33 High Definition Plasma TVs and 2 giant projector screens, McFadden’s provides the perfect venue to meet pre-game, during the game, or post game. There are always daily food and drink specials, even when during the weekend. The bar offers a full menu with various draft and bottled beer selections, containing something for every taste. The bar/restaurant is located at the corner of 11th and Pattison (Third Base Gate), in the middle of the sports complex.



For more information on upcoming specials or events at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon, visit http://www.mcfaddensballpark.com/.