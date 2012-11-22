McFadden's in Addison Announces New Drink Specials Throughout the Month of November

Addison, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2012 -- McFadden’s, the famous Irish Bar in Addison, announces drink specials throughout the month of November to raise awareness for prostate cancer. McFadden’s will be serving up “Man of the Moment” Cocktails and Moustache Maniac shots for $15. The drinks come with a free pair of Sun-Stache shades, which is perfect for the hair growing challenge for Movember. 25% of proceeds from the drinks sold will be donated to Movember.



Via Movember.com: During November each year, Movember is responsible for the sprouting of moustaches on thousands of men’s faces, in the US and around the world. With their Mo's, these men raise vital awareness and funds for men's health issues, specifically prostate and testicular cancer initiatives.



Known for their vibrant nightlife with live DJ's and legendary happy hour parties, McFadden's Saloon also boasts a delicious dinner and lunch menu. Their private party room is also ideal for any birthday or bachelorette party in Addison. Whether guests stop by for a drink, dinner, or to let loose and party, they will always have the best time at McFadden’s.



In a recent Yelp review, William C. had this to say about the party bar in Addison: “I was there last night (sat) and had a pretty decent experience. After the major football games were over they really let the music rip (loud, in which many people were actually dancing). They play a wide variety of your typical dance/party music. Drink prices are the only thing I recommend they lower. Overall, I enjoyed it and would go back for sure.”



About McFadden’s Addison

McFadden’s, the Irish Pub in Addison, is a full-service bar and restaurant located at 4050 Beltline Rd in Addison, Texas. The establishment consists of extra-large patios; a private room, a billiards room and dance area which are all available for private events, lunch and dinner. The Addison party bar offers food and drink specials, daily.



For more information, please visit http://www.mcfaddensaddison.com/.