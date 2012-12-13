McFadden's in Citizens Bank Park Is Now Taking Reservations for Holiday Parties

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2012 -- McFadden’s, the famous Irish bar in Philadelphia, is now taking reservations for holiday parties. Guests can now reserve parties for Christmas and New Year’s. As a holiday venue, McFadden’s is perfect for family and corporate parties. Located near all major highways from New Jersey, Delaware and Pennsylvania, McFadden’s is an ideal party location for the holidays.



Families and Businesses can also make their holiday get-together a private party in Philadelphia. McFadden’s in Citizens Bank Park offers a large private room for up to 450 people. For a more intimate holiday celebration, McFadden’s also offers a smaller room that can hold between 40 and 60 guests. For food, buffet options are available, along with passed hour’dveours for appetizers. Along with the food options, McFadden’s also provides customized menu options for parties of any size. The party coordinator provides various entertainment options, including a DJ or live music. Guests are welcome to recommend a special act or band they may know, as the party planners at McFadden’s will be happy to coordinate these activities. To avoid the stress of planning and hosting a holiday party, let McFadden’s make the holiday party an unforgettable event.



About McFadden's

McFadden’s Citizen Bank Park has quickly become a well-known dining destination and private party bar in Philadelphia, with their daily drink specials and live music. With 33 High Definition Plasma TVs and 2 giant projector screens, McFadden’s provides the perfect venue to meet pre-game, during the game, or post game, even when Philly’s favorite teams are out of town. The Philly happy hour bar offers a full menu with various draft and bottled beer selections, containing something for every taste. McFadden’s Citizens Bank Park is located at the corner of 11th and Pattison (Third Base Gate), in the middle of the sports complex.



For more information on the Irish pub in Philadelphia, visit http://www.mcfaddensballpark.com/.