McFadden's in Nashville Announces $1 Mug Night Every Wednesday

Nashville, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2012 -- McFadden’s, the famous Irish Bar in Nashville, announces $1 Mug Night every Wednesday in November. Guests are invited to bring their own drinking mug, as they celebrate the middle of the week. The first fill will only cost $5 and $1 for each refill after that. McFadden’s will also be serving up $3 wine, $5 Canadian car bombs and $5 PBR pitchers until 10 pm.



Spread out over several different party rooms, McFadden's can suit every desire, whether it is for a private party in Nashville, or a fun night out with their daily happy hour deals. From food or football, to a Friday night with friends, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon invites all guests to have a fun night out in their establishment.



Jamie A. of Tennessee had this to say about his experience at the Party Bar in Nashville: “McFadden’s was great! They took care of me and my girls for our friend’s bachelorette and I highly recommended them. We should've stayed there all night instead of going to Mai's night club which was the worse club I have ever gone to in my life... I do not recommend anyone going there! McFadden has been great and I would recommend it! And if you want to roll in style? I recommend All-stars Limousines in Nashville! Trey and Otis are great and will treat you like a celebrity!



About McFadden’s

McFadden’s original establishment is located on the corner of 42nd and 2nd Ave., in New York City, just minutes away from Time Square. Since opening its first establishment, McFadden’s has spread all over the nation, including its latest, located on the corner of Front and Commercial Street, in Nashville, TN. McFadden’s has come to be known as a respected bar and restaurant in Nashville. The fun bar staff will deliver an unforgettable experience.



For more information, please call 615-256-9140 or visit http://www.mcfaddensnashville.com/.