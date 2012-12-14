McFadden's in Nashville Announces New Daily Happy Hour Specials

Nashville, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/14/2012 -- McFadden’s, the famous Irish bar in Nashville, is excited to announce new daily happy hour specials. The popular establishment will be serving $3 domestic drafts, and $3 wine and wells. McFadden’s will also be offering half-price appetizers along with the cheap drink specials. The new happy hour specials will be available Monday through Friday, from 5pm to 8 pm. McFadden’s invites people to come out to their bar and enjoy the new specials.



McFadden’s in Nashville provides several different party rooms that can accommodate small and large groups. The bar/restaurant is an ideal venue for a holiday party in Nashville. McFadden's can suit every desire, whether it is for a private party in Nashville, or a fun night out with their daily happy hour deals. McFadden’s invites guests to come out for a night of fun in their popular establishment. From an extensive food menu, to daily drink specials, McFadden’s has something for everyone.



Here is what a recent guest at McFadden’s had to say about the Irish pub in Nashville: “This letter is to inform you of the wonderful dining and entertainment experiences that my girlfriend and I continue to have at McFadden’s Restaurant & Saloon in Nashville, Tennessee. When we decided to relocate to Nashville, my girlfriend and I were happy to hear that there was a McFadden’s-Nashville, as we have frequented several McFadden’s locations throughout the country in our travels.”



About McFadden’s

McFadden’s original establishment is located on the corner of 42nd and 2nd Ave., in New York City, just minutes away from Time Square. Since opening its first establishment, McFadden’s has spread all over the nation, including its latest, located on the corner of Front and Commercial Street, in Nashville, TN. McFadden’s has come to be known as a respected bar and restaurant in Nashville. The fun bar staff will deliver an unforgettable experience.



For further information on McFadden’s Happy Hour in Nashville, please call 615-256-9140 or visit http://www.mcfaddensnashville.com/.