McFadden's in New York City Is Now Taking Reservations for Holiday Parties

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2012 -- McFadden’s, the famous party bar in NYC, is now taking reservations for holiday parties. Guests wishing to reserve a holiday party can receive 10% off for mentioning the flyer on this page: http://www.mcfaddens42.com/events-details.php?id=1646. McFadden’s still has a few reservation dates left for Christmas and New Year’s Eve parties and they want people to take advantage of this special offer. Contact the party coordinator at mandi.mcfaddens@gmail.com or call 212.986.1515 for info and availability.



As a famous Irish bar in NYC, McFadden’s provides customized drink and food packages for holiday parties. The custom package accommodations can be made for any size group or budget. For people who cannot wait until the holidays to begin celebrating, they can come to McFadden’s for a happy hour in NYC. Michael Z., a recent customer of McFadden’s, had this to say in a Yelp review: “I came here Friday night with out of town friends and I have to say I loved it here. I had such a great time. The music was good. The drinks were cheap. The bartenders dance on the bar to get the crowd going. No cover charge. Its semi separated so everyone wasn't on top of everyone else. It's an all-around good time to me. The kicker? $1 drafts on Tuesday nights. SOLD.”



About McFadden’s:

Located on the corner of 42nd and Second Avenue in New York City, just minutes from Time Square, McFadden's has come to be known as a main stomping ground for a cheap open bar in NYC. Their resident DJs and fun bar staff deliver an experience people will not soon forget. Whether people come to enjoy the daily drink specials or book a private party event in a private party room, they will never have another boring night in New York City again. McFadden’s is open daily from 11am to 4am for Lunch and Dinner and Sunday brunch specials.



For more information, call 212-986-1515 or visit http://www.mcfaddens42.com/.