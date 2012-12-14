McFadden's in Philadelphia Announces Holiday Party Reservations

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/14/2012 -- McFadden’s, the famous Irish bar in Philadelphia, is now taking reservations for holiday parties. Guests who wish to book their holiday party immediately may receive 20% off. McFadden’s will have private party rooms available and guests will also be able to rent out one of their bars for the night. There will also be free parking for guests who reserve their holiday party at McFadden’s. For further information and availability, contact Monica at 215-928-0630, or send an email to MonicaG.McFaddens@gmail.com.



McFadden’s is an ideal venue for those who are searching for a holiday party venue in the city of Brotherly Love. The Irish pub provides a private party room that will make accommodations for groups of any size. Many people will be looking for a venue to host their happy hour in Philadelphia. Because of this, McFadden’s will customize and food or drink package for a group, no matter what size. Whether it is for a Bachelor Party, Birthday Party or open bar in Philadelphia, McFadden’s will coordinate each event to fit their guest’s specific needs and desires. People will enjoy watching the big game on one of their 30 high definition flat screen TVs. Spend Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights out with friends at Philadelphia’s hottest destination: McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon.



About McFadden's Philly

McFadden's Philly is located at 461 N 3rd street, sandwiched between Old City and Northern Liberties. The landmark establishment is celebrating their 10 year anniversary this year. McFadden's is well known as a dynamic Irish Pub in Philadelphia. McFadden's offers an affordable menu which is sure to include many hometown favorites. Their kitchen is open Monday - Friday from 11am until 11pm, and Saturday - Sunday from 3pm until 11pm. Their daily lunch and drink specials are available on their website. Reservations are available upon request.



For further information on the Irish pub in Philadelphia, visit www.mcfaddensphilly.com.