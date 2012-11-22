McFadden's in Philly Announce Annual Thanksgiving Eve Party

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2012 -- McFadden’s, the famous Party Bar in Philadelphia, announces their annual Thanksgiving Eve Party. McFadden’s will be serving up a $20 all-access open bar. There will also be free parking for guests of McFadden’s and a free buffet. Guests will also be in the drawing for a $200 Black Friday Cash Giveaway. RSVP with their event coordinator at Lizz.McFaddens@gmail.com for open bar access. Come celebrate the biggest drinking night of the year at McFadden’s in Philadelphia.



Here is what a recent guest of McFadden’s had to say about their open bar in Philadelphia: "Thank you so much for helping us out! I meant to email you and tell you how much fun everyone had...and actually half the people that came just moved to Philly and had never been to McFadden’s, and keep telling me how much they loved your bar and want to come back. We may try to do another one before the end of the year. We have done these before at other bars, but this was by far the best experience we've had, and we have you to thank for that! You're great at what you do! So thanks again :)"- Megan (Jefferson University)



McFadden’s, an Irish Bar in Philly, is highly regarded by customers as a venue that can host any special event or occasion. Whether it is for an Anniversary, Birthday, Bachelorette/Bachelor or Corporate party, guests will be able to enjoy their time with loved ones.



About McFadden's Philly

McFadden's Philly is located at 461 N 3rd street, sandwiched between Old City and Northern Liberties. The landmark establishment is celebrating their 10 year anniversary this year. McFadden's is well known as a dynamic Irish Pub in Philadelphia. McFadden's offers an affordable menu which is sure to include many hometown favorites. Their kitchen is open Monday - Friday from 11am until 11pm, and Saturday - Sunday from 3pm until 11pm. Their daily lunch and drink specials are available on their website. Reservations are available upon request.



For more information, visit http://www.mcfaddensphilly.com/.