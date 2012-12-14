McFadden's in Pittsburgh Announces 2nd Annual Ugly Sweater Christmas Party

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/14/2012 -- McFadden’s, the famous Irish bar in Pittsburgh, announces their 2nd annual Ugly Sweater Christmas Party, on December 15th. Guests of McFadden’s are encouraged to wear the ugliest Christmas sweater they own, while enjoying cheap drink specials. This is bound to be the ugliest sweater party, unlike any other Christmas celebration in Pittsburgh. The Irish bar will be serving $2 Miller Lites and $3 Egg Nog shots until Midnight. Miller Lite will also be on hand, giving away prizes for the ugliest sweater in the building. There will be fun contests and cash prizes being handed out all night long. Along with ugly sweaters and cheap drinks, there will also be live entertainment. Guests who wear their ugly sweater will also be free from a cover charge. To get on McFadden’s VIP list, call 412-322-3470.



McFadden’s is an ideal location for every type of party or event. The Irish pub provides a private party room that can accommodate groups of any size. The winter season is a prime time for hosting a private party in Pittsburgh. Because of this, McFadden’s will customize and food or drink package for a group, no matter what size. Whether it is for a Bachelorette Party, Corporate gathering or open bar in Pittsburgh, McFadden’s will coordinate each event to fit their guest’s specific needs and desires. People will enjoy watching the Steelers on one of their 30 high definition flat screen TVs. Spend Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights out with friends at Pittsburgh’s hottest destination: McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon.



About McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon

As a famous Irish pub in Pittsburgh, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon first became a New York City staple in 1977. They are known for throwing the wildest parties in NYC, Philly, DC, Boston, Chicago, Columbus, Worcester, Pittsburgh, Nashville, and Glendale. McFadden's has become the nation's premier Irish Pub and Restaurant and offer daily drink specials in Pittsburgh.



For more information please call 412-322-3470 or visit http://www.mcfaddenspitt.com/.