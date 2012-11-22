McFadden's in Pittsburgh Announces New Drink Specials on Thursday Nights

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2012 -- McFadden’s, the famous Irish bar in Pittsburgh, announces new drink specials on Thursday nights. Guests who visit McFadden’s on Thursday nights will be served $3 Cheeseburgers, $2 Drafts and $1 Coors Light Bottles. Spinning music all night long, keeping the good vibes going, will be DJ Dolph. Thursday nights will never be the same, with McFadden’s new food and drink specials.



A recent guest of McFadden’s party bar in Pittsburgh had to say this in a review on Urbanspoon.com: “Our drinks were quickly delivered even though they were pretty busy and our appetizer soon followed. The nachos were awesome. The chips were cooked perfectly and you could tell they were actually homemade. The steak itself was pretty typical thin cut steak but all of the flavors together were great. When she dropped off our appetizer she also took our dinner order. We ordered another round of drinks, this time skipping the Miller Lite and going for some of the craft beers they had on draft. I would have never thought that McFadden's was the type of place to have that many different beer selections. Our food came out pretty quick and while I don't remember what everyone at the table had I do remember that there were no complaints. I had the Reuben Sandwich and it was awesome. When the rain delay was lifted Sarah closed us out quickly. We enjoyed it so much we went back for a few more drinks after the game!”



With their huge bar, dance floor, and VIP section, McFadden's can deliver any kind of night, whether a person is a sports fan who wants to enjoy the big game or college students wanting to come and party after a long hard day of classes. People will enjoy watching the Steelers on one of their 30 high definition flat screen TVs. Spend Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights out with friends at Pittsburgh’s hottest destination: McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon. People can stop in after work or class for an affordable happy hour in Pittsburgh.



About McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon

McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon has been a New York City staple since 1977. They are known for throwing the wildest parties in NYC, Philly, DC, Boston, Chicago, Columbus, Worcester, Pittsburgh, Nashville, and Glendale. McFadden's has become the nation's premier Irish Pub and Restaurant and offer daily drink specials in Pittsburgh.



For more information please call 412-322-3470 or visit http://www.mcfaddenspitt.com/.