McFadden's in Rockville Centre Is Now Taking Reservations for Holiday Parties for 2012

Rockville Centre, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2012 -- McFadden’s, the famous Irish Pub in Long Island, is now taking reservations for holiday parties for 2012. The restaurant/bar can accommodate parties of any size and is able to tailor food and drink specials to fit the size of the party. Guests who book a holiday party before Thanksgiving will receive 20% off their reservation. Contact their event coordinator at 516-442-2600 for more details and to receive a copy of the catering menu.



McFadden's Rockville Centre location is a party bar in Long Island that combines as a both sports and dining destination. With over 30 high definition Plasma TV's and 2 Giant projector screens, McFadden's provides a fun venue to meet pre-game, post-game, or to stay and watch the game in its entirety, even when New York’s favorite teams are out of town.



Also, McFadden's full menu and great draft and bottled beer selections contain something to suit every taste. The kitchen is open until midnight nightly, and there are always friendly faces waiting to make someone’s night at McFadden’s a fun one. For people partying late into the night, the Irish Bar in Long Island offers a free drunk food buffet at 2am.



Joan R. had this to say in a recent Yelp review: “We often frequent this place on Wednesday nights for their $1 beer special. It's not a bad looking bar. Clean, neat, big booths with bright red cushions, and a long bar. The booths are huge and spacious, enough to fit 3 bulky guys, 1 regular size guy, and 2 girls. Nice place to get out of the house in the middle of the week to kick back with a couple of beers. This place is definitely more laid back than Kasey's; it also has less guidos and guidettes. McFadden's has a lot of good deals. Go check it out!”



About McFadden’s

Located on Merrick Road, in Long Island, McFadden's has come to be known as one of New York's premier bar/restaurants. Their resident DJs and fun bar staff will deliver an experience one will not soon forget.



To set up a private party, call 516-442-2600. For more information, visit http://www.mcfaddensrvc.com/.