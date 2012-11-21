McFadden's in Washington DC Announces Mustachio Bashio Event

Washington, DC -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2012 -- McFadden’s, the famous Irish Pub in DC, announces the Mustachio Bashio event. November is National Mustache Month for Prostate Cancer (otherwise known as Movember), so guests of McFadden’s will be growing out their mustaches for support. On Thursday, November 29th, McFadden’s will be celebrating their annual Rave of the Month in style by raising awareness for Prostate Cancer. By paying just $5 at the door, guests will be served $2 domestic drafts and $3 mixed drinks. Also, everyone who enters McFadden’s to celebrate the mustache party will receive a complimentary glow bracelet.



Since its beginnings in Melbourne, Australia, Movember has grown to become a global movement inspiring more than 1.9 Million people to participate with formal campaigns in Australia, New Zealand, the US, Canada, the UK, South Africa, Ireland, Finland, the Netherlands, Spain, Denmark, Norway, Belgium and the Czech Republic. Movember continues to work to change established habits and attitudes men have about their health, to educate men about the health risks they face, and to act on that knowledge, thereby increasing the chances of early detection, diagnosis and effective treatment. For more information on Movember, visit http://us.movember.com/.



McFadden’s DC is the game watching headquarters, outfitted with top of the line technology including 26 high definition plasma TVs, ranging from 50” to 70”. The party bar in DC carries every major sporting event including professional and collegiate sports. McFadden’s also offers a wide variety of seating and can customize the game watching experience for the most diehard fans.



The Irish Bar in DC provides four different bars including a private loft bar. McFadden’s can host any type of party or event for up to 300 people. The venue hosts many birthday, bachelor/bachelorette and holiday parties each year. They also offer many different happy hour packages and a delicious catering menu for corporate luncheons and events.



About McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon

McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon opened in the Washington DC area on St. Patrick's Day 2003 and has quickly taken its place among the premier Irish Pubs/ Restaurants and citywide nightspots. McFadden's is open for lunch & dinner with seating available for over 100 people. They have drink specials Monday through Friday with a Live DJ spinning the hottest music Tuesday through Saturday nights.



For more information on the event, visit http://www.mcfaddensdc.com/.