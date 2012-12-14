McFadden's Irish Bar in San Diego Announces New Happy Hour Drink Specials

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/14/2012 -- McFadden’s, the famous Irish bar in San Diego, announces new daily happy hour specials. The bar/restaurant will be serving $3 calls and domestic drafts, along with $4 premium drafts and $5 Happy Hour appetizers. The happy hour specials will be available Monday through Friday, from open until 8 pm. After work, visit McFadden’s for new happy hour specials. If the happy hour specials aren’t exciting enough, McFadden’s in San Diego is also offering Monster Margaritas for $15. McFadden’s Irish bar/restaurant is the place to go to for a night out in the city.



Here is what DiscoverySD.com had to say in an excerpt from a review on McFadden’s Irish bar: “McFadden’s brings the East Coast party bar and Irish scene to San Diego. With traditional Irish décor, strong drinks, and hot calendar girls, the restaurant and saloon indulges in Irish festivities from across the pond. Stay tuned for menu details and info to come.”



About McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon

The famous Irish pub in San Diego is open Monday thru Friday at 5pm and Saturday and Sunday at 10am. Already famous in cities such as New York, Boston, Chicago, DC, Philadelphia and Las Vegas, McFadden’s San Diego location has also become a staple in the community. The bar/restaurant stays open 7 days a week until the last drop of Jameson goes down. San Diego’s newest party staple, McFadden’s Saloon, is a 10,000 square foot tavern for crowds seeking a never-ending party. Besides serving daily food and drink specials, McFadden’s is an ideal venue for an open bar in San Diego. McFadden’s is one of the few venues in San Diego for parties, combining the elements of a bar and restaurant. Sport fans can enjoy all their favorite team’s games on over 40 HD TVs and can kick back in the 2,200 square foot 2nd floor open air patio. The patio is complete with a private bar, outdoor seating and bottle service.



For further information on McFadden’s happy hour in San Diego, please visit http://www.mcfaddenssandiego.com/.