McFadden's Irish Pub in Long Island Announces Their 2nd Annual Ugly Christmas Sweater Party

Rockville Centre, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/14/2012 -- McFadden’s, famous for their affordable happy hours in Long Island, announces their second annual Ugly Christmas Sweater party on Thursday, December 20th. The winner of the most hideous sweater wins $200 in cash and prizes. Ladies who attend the Ugly Sweater Soiree can drink for free until 12am. McFadden’s will also be serving $3 Coors Light drafts until midnight as well. The event will be hosted by MC Johnny Shine and DJ C Mos. Celebrate the holidays early, by coming out to McFadden’s second annual Ugly Christmas Sweater party.



McFadden’s in Rockville Centre is an ideal location for any occasion or event. The famous Irish pub provides a private party room that can accommodate groups from large to small. The winter season is a popular time to host a private party in Long Island. Because of this, McFadden’s will customize and food or drink package for a group, no matter what size. Whether it is for a Bachelorette Party, Corporate gathering or open bar in Long Island, McFadden’s will coordinate each event to fit their guest’s specific needs and desires. While enjoying time with friends and family, guests will also enjoy watching the top sporting events on one of the 30 high definition flat screen TVs.



About McFadden’s

Located on Merrick Road, in Long Island, McFadden's has come to be known as one of New York's premier bar/restaurants. Their resident DJs and fun bar staff will deliver an experience one will not soon forget. McFadden's Rockville Centre location is a party bar in Long Island that combines as a both sports and dining destination. With over 30 high definition Plasma TV's and 2 Giant projector screens, McFadden's provides a fun venue to meet pre-game, post-game, or to stay and watch the game in its entirety, even when New York’s favorite teams are out of town.



To set up a private party, call 516-442-2600. For more information, visit http://www.mcfaddensrvc.com/.