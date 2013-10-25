McFadden's Nashville Now Accepting Reservations for Private Parties This Holiday Season

Nashville, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2013 -- As the end of the year is on the horizon, many corporate offices and groups of friends are searching for a premier venue to host their holiday parties. McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon in Nashville is pleased to announce they are now accepting reservations for their private party rooms this holiday season. As one of the premier party bars in the Nashville Metropolitan Area, there is plenty of entertainment and affordable drink packages offered by McFadden’s.



For large corporate gatherings there are multiple party rooms in the rear of the restaurant that will provide the perfect setting and ambiance for any party. With the New York Lounge private room, there is a full dance floor that can be converted into a dinner space with tables or a private bar for easy access to drinks. This is connected to the Jameson Room, which overlooks the Cumberland River and can comfortable accommodate up to 300 guests. There are catering menus for large parties as well, making McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon one of the premier Irish pubs in Nashville for hosting private parties.



Make the party fun by having a gift exchange or Pollyanna for the employees and have an enjoyable time with live music or a video player displaying all the memories from the past year caught on camera. There are open bar specials and party platters to fully satisfy every person in attendance. Make this year’s party one to remember by having the professional party planners act as coordinators and make sure everything is running smoothly the entire night.



In addition to the private party rooms offered for holiday celebrations, guests are encouraged to inquire about the craziest New Year’s Eve party in Nashville. There will be drink packages, party favors and the opportunity for bottle service in what is sure to be a memorable night. For more information on how to reserve a private party room for the ultimate holiday party, or to inquire on the drink specials and ticket prices for the New Year’s Eve celebration at McFadden’s, please call 615-256-9140 or visit their website today.



About McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon

Since opening its first establishment in New York in 1977, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon has spread all over the nation including McFadden’s Nashville, located on the corner of Front and Commercial Street, in Nashville, TN. McFadden’s Nashville has come to be known as a respected bar and restaurant with great food and a vibrant nightlife. The fun bar staff will deliver an unforgettable experience for any private party or event.



For further details on upcoming specials or events at the famous Irish Pub in Nashville, please call 615-256-9140 or visit http://www.mcfaddensnashville.com/.