McFadden's Nashville Now Offering Sunday Specials for Football Season

Nashville, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- As the Tennessee Titans start the season with 20 new players on the roster, many fans are hoping their team reaches the playoffs for the first time since 2008. To place themselves in the middle of a fan frenzy and become surrounded by fellow Titans fans, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon in Nashville is pleased to announce they are now offering game day specials during every Titans game. Fans can enjoy $2 domestic drafts, $7 pitchers and $15 towers of Coors or Miller.



Fans can reserve table seating for a front row view of the variety of HD-TVs that surround the bar. With a menu featuring an assortment of different wings and appetizers, all football fans will be able to enjoy a relaxing Sunday while watching their team grind it out on the gridiron.



Aside from being a premier sports bar for fans of the Tennessee Titans, McFadden’s plays host to a variety of different events, including birthday parties, bachelorette parties and corporate holiday parties. If arriving with a large group, guests can reserve one of the two joint party rooms located in the back of the restaurant. The Jameson Room overlooks the Cumberland River and features a private bar. These joint party rooms have the capability of accommodating up to 300 people.



With the best New Year’s Eve deal in Nashville, guests can reserve their spot at the hottest party of the year by purchasing tickets to this exclusive event. They always have various open bar and drink packages making for a fun-filled evening complete with all the party favors a person could ask for. Balloons will drop at the stroke of midnight and the entire bar will take part in a champagne toast. With live DJ performances and non-stop dancing all night, this event is sure to be the number one New Year’s party in Nashville.



For more information regarding game day specials or New Year’s ticket reservations, please call 615-256-9140 or visit their website today.



About McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon

Since opening its first establishment in New York in 1977, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon has spread all over the nation including McFadden’s Nashville, located on the corner of Front and Commercial Street, in Nashville, TN. McFadden’s Nashville has come to be known as a respected bar and restaurant with great food and a vibrant nightlife. The fun bar staff will deliver an unforgettable experience for any private party or event.



For further details on upcoming specials or events at the famous Irish Pub in Nashville, please call 615-256-9140 or visit http://www.mcfaddensnashville.com/.