McFadden's Nashville Now Offering to Host Fantasy Football Drafts

Nashville, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- For those fantasy sports aficionados looking for a place to hold their long-awaited draft, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon in Nashville is now offering to host fantasy football drafts through September. Upon booking the anticipated fantasy draft through McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon in Nashville, groups have access to the Jameson Room and receive special drink packages. There are plenty of specials and guests can tailor the package that is right for the group. The Jameson Room has its own fully stocked private bar for guests to take advantage of while they try to formulate a winning team and get bragging rights over their friends. This is just another event that makes McFadden’s one of the premier party places in Nashville, TN. As football season gets underway, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon offers specials during every game day, including $7 pitchers, $2 domestic drafts and $15 towers of Coors or Miller.



Once fantasy football draft party guests realize all the fun to be had at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon in Nashville, they can start to plan for their next party. McFadden’s plays host to a top-notch NYE party in Nashville. There will be a champagne toast throughout the bar and a balloon drop as the clock strikes midnight. There’s no better place to ring in the New Year than McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon.



In addition to an incredible environment for fantasy drafts, guests also have the opportunity to book parties for various celebrations, ranging from bachelor and bachelorette parties, corporate gatherings, birthday parties and fundraisers. There are catering menus available and drink specials that enable McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon to throw the best parties in Nashville. Enjoy live entertainment with DJs mixing the latest and most popular tracks to dance to. With theme nights and specials throughout the week, McFadden’s provides the setting for one memorable experience. For inquiries and further questions regarding fantasy draft parties or other parties, please call 615-256-9140 today.



About McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon:

Since opening its first establishment in New York in 1977, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon has spread all over the nation including McFadden’s Nashville, located on the corner of Front and Commercial Street, in Nashville, TN. McFadden’s Nashville has come to be known as a respected bar and restaurant with great food and a vibrant nightlife. The fun bar staff will deliver an unforgettable experience for any private party or event.



For further details on upcoming specials or events at the famous Irish Pub in Nashville, please call 615-256-9140 or visit http://www.mcfaddensnashville.com/.