McFadden's Nashville Now Taking Reservations for Private Parties This Summer

Nashville, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2013 -- McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon, the famous Irish pub in Nashville, is pleased to announce that they are now taking reservations for private parties this summer. Booking a private party with the event coordinators at McFadden’s will be an easy-going, enjoyable experience. Guests should not have to worry about planning their party, when they are the ones that will be enjoying it. The event staff will take care of everything to give guests a party they will never forget. Catering menus and open bar packages are available for the can’t-miss event of a lifetime. McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon will tailor the party to fit a group’s specific needs. Guests can simply tell the event staff what the party needs and the staff will make it happen. People can make reservations today by calling 615-256-9140.



Located in the rear of the venue, guests will find the Jameson Room and the New York Lounge. These joint private rooms offer plenty of space to keep people partying into the early morning. McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon has hosted many private parties in the past including birthday parties, holiday parties, corporate events, baby showers, and more.



The New York Lounge can be utilized for corporate presentations or can be turned into a swinging dance floor. It also presents a quiet space for a more intimate dining experience. Guests will fall in love with the large windows in the Jameson Room because they will have an up-close-and-personal view of the Cumberland River. The room also features a fully stocked private bar that will have enough drinks in it to keep people happy through the entire weekend. Whether the group holds 30 or 300 people, everyone will have a good time.



About McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon

Since opening its first establishment in New York in 1977, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon has spread all over the nation including McFadden’s Nashville, located on the corner of Front and Commercial Street, in Nashville, TN. McFadden’s Nashville has come to be known as a respected bar and restaurant with great food and a vibrant nightlife. The fun bar staff will deliver an unforgettable experience for any private party or event.



For further details on upcoming specials or events at the famous Irish Pub in Nashville, please call 615-256-9140 or visit http://www.mcfaddensnashville.com/.