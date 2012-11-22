McFadden's New York City Announces Birthday Party Celebrations for the Month of November

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2012 -- McFadden’s New York City announces birthday party celebrations for people who were born in the month of November. McFadden’s will be offering free drinks to everyone who is celebrating a birthday in November. However, people who weren’t born in November don’t have to worry. Friends of the birthday boys or girls will receive half price drinks. Parties of 10 people or more will get free champagne, along with birthday hats and cupcakes at the door. Join McFadden’s November Birthday Bash on Friday, November 16th, from 9 to 12am. To sign up for a Birthday party in NYC, visit http://www.mcfaddens42.com/forms/monthly-birthday-bash.



Partyearth.com recently wrote a review on McFadden’s New York City location. Here is what they had to say about the Irish Bar in NYC: “Whipping up enough Guinness-soaked rowdiness to satisfy any young Midtown denizen’s appetite for after-work unwinding, McFadden’s Saloon draws a consistent crowd of party girls and game twenty-something professionals who like a little swank with their pint-swilling. Patrons in the market for a bachelorette bash or a reason to kiss people because they’re Irish will find what they’re looking for at McFadden’s, a pub guaranteed to deliver with flying – though mostly emerald – colors.”



About McFadden’s

Located on the corner of 42nd and Second Avenue in New York City, just minutes from Time Square, McFadden's has come to be known as a main stomping ground for cheap drink specials in NYC. Their resident DJs and fun bar staff deliver an experience people will not soon forget. Whether people come to enjoy the daily drink specials or book a private party event in a private party room, they will never have another boring night in New York City again. McFadden’s is open daily from 11am to 4am for Lunch and Dinner and Sunday brunch specials.



For more information, call 212-986-1515 or visit http://www.mcfaddens42.com/.