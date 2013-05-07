McFadden's NYC Announces New Drink Specials During Girls Night Out

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2013 -- McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon is giving back to female residents living in the city that never sleeps by offering new drink specials for Girls Night Out. Wednesday isn’t usually the first day of the week people identify with when thinking of spending a night out drinking. But now, hump-day will be the new drinking night for women. Sponsored by Stoli, Girls Night Out will feature delicious drink specials such as $5 Stoli Martinis, $3 mixed drinks and $3 wines. Girls Night Out will be taking place every Wednesday Night after 6 pm. There will be plenty of time for ladies to get ready after a hard day of work, and head to the bar for a night of drinks. For dinner reservations, please call 212-986-1515.



McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon does not just celebrate women one night out of the week. The bar is also an ideal destination for hosting a bachelorette party in NYC. Single women aren’t the only women who can have fun. Engaged brides-to-be will be offered many party packages for a night they will remember forever.



The bar offers various party packages that include the most delicious food items and drinks from the menu, which will satisfy everybody’s taste buds. As friends of the bride-to-be enjoy cheap drink specials, the guest of honor will be taken care of with a complimentary bar tab. Celebrate the last night of freedom with specialty cocktails and shots at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon. Other than bachelorette parties, McFadden’s will host any other private party, graduation party, corporate event or charity fundraiser. As a party planning headquarters in New York City, McFadden’s will plan an event for a lifetime full of memories.



About McFadden’s

Located on the corner of 42nd and Second Avenue in New York City just minutes from Time Square, McFadden's has come to be known as a main stomping ground as a venue that will host an entertaining happy hour in NYC. Their resident DJs and fun bar staff deliver an experience people will not soon forget. Whether people come to enjoy the daily drink specials or book a private party event in a private party room, they will never have another boring night in New York City again. The famous Irish Pub is open daily from 11am to 4am for Lunch and Dinner and Sunday brunch specials.



