McFadden's Philadelphia Announces Halloween Dance Party

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- With all the fun and excitement that goes into dressing up—or down—for Halloween, add some entertainment to the mix by attending a premier dance party in costume. McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon on 3rd Street in Philadelphia is pleased to announce they will be hosting their very own Halloween party this year. When planning with friends and colleagues about where to celebrate the horror and exhilaration of Halloween, this exclusive event will give guest’s access to both McFadden’s Philadelphia and Johnny Utah’s Philadelphia.



With a plethora of drink and ticket packages to choose from, there is bound to be a package to please any guest. For those who wish to receive entry to both McFadden’s Philadelphia and Johnny Utah’s, they must purchase the all-access pass to ensure admittance to both venues. Guests can receive champagne, vodka bottles, or cocktail service, depending on the amount of people in their party and the package chosen. There is also the opportunity to show up after 12:30 am for late admission.



Lasting for six whole hours, from 9 pm-2 am, this party will feature live DJ performances playing all the latest hits and there is a VIP vodka open bar available until midnight. Sport the craziest and wildest costume while dancing in a sea of horror and celebrities for the ultimate Halloween celebration.



While there, plan ahead and inquire about the McFadden’s New Year’s Eve party in Philadelphia. There will be various packages and drink specials to go with party favors and champagne for a night to remember.



There are no refunds given after the purchase of a ticket, but be sure to purchase as soon as possible before the tickets sell out. For more information on the Halloween festivities or to inquire about tickets to the event, please call 215-928-0630 or visit their website today. If interested in a private party room in Philadelphia to celebrate the occasion, please direct any inquiries to the party planning specialist.



About McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon

McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon is located at 461 N 3rd street sandwiched between Old City and Northern Liberties in the city of Brotherly Love. They are well known in the Philadelphia community as a dynamic Irish Pub in Philadelphia and takes pride in keeping that name alive. McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon offers an affordable menu which is sure to include many hometown favorites. The kitchen is open Monday - Friday from 11am until 11pm and Saturday and Sunday from 3pm until 11pm. Their daily lunch and drink specials are available on their website. Reservations are available upon request.



For further details on how to reserve an open bar, happy hour or private party room at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon, please visit www.mcfaddensphilly.com.