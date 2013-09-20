McFadden's Philadelphia Now Hosting Buffalo Bills Game Watch Parties

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- For the Buffalo Bills fan who feels out of place living in Philadelphia, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon on 3rd Street in Philadelphia is pleased to announce they are now hosting game watch parties for all Buffalo Bills games. Dubbed the Bills Backers, all Bills fans will receive a special menu to order food while watching the rookie quarterback, EJ Manuel, lead his team down the field. Guests will take pleasure in $2 Labatt Blue drafts and $3 bottles throughout the game.



Every Sunday fans will receive specials and can sign up on the website for special promotions and various giveaways. To really get in the game day spirit, there are open bar packages and private rooms available for group parties, with semi-private rooms to still get in on the action from the crowd. With a semi-private room, fans will have access to their own private television while still being able to interact with the other Bills fans at the bar. There is no other bar in Philadelphia that caters to the Bills fan, so take advantage of the crowd and drink specials every Sunday at McFadden’s Philadelphia.



While showing up on Sundays and becoming accustomed to the vibrant atmosphere of the bar, guests can talk to the event planning specialists to set up their end of year parties. For corporate businesses or family gatherings, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon on 3rd Street is one of the most affordable holiday party locations in Philadelphia. Offering large private rooms and various food and drink packages, the holiday party can be customized with specials that suit the guests’ interests. If guests are coming from throughout the tri-state area, there is parking available on the side of the bar and easy access from both Delaware and New Jersey.



Guest should be sure to check back for info on how to participate in the most exclusive New Year’s Eve party in Philadelphia. With live DJs, champagne toasts and dancing all night, this party is sure to be one of the most memorable New Years’ celebrations.



For more information on the Bills Backers or reserving a private party room for the holidays or New Year’s, please call 215-928-0630 or visit the website today.



About McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon

McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon is located at 461 N 3rd street sandwiched between Old City and Northern Liberties in the city of Brotherly Love. They are well known in the Philadelphia community as a dynamic Irish Pub in Philadelphia and takes pride in keeping that name alive. McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon offers an affordable menu which is sure to include many hometown favorites. The kitchen is open Monday - Friday from 11am until 11pm and Saturday and Sunday from 3pm until 11pm. Their daily lunch and drink specials are available on their website. Reservations are available upon request.



For further details on how to reserve an open bar, happy hour or private party room at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon, please visit www.mcfaddensphilly.com.