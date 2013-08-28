McFadden's Philadelphia Now Offering to Sponsor Local Sports Leagues

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- For those groups or businesses that participate in local sports leagues such as softball, dodge ball or Frisbee, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon on 3rd Street in Philadelphia is now offering to be a sponsor. The McFadden’s logo will appear on the shirt, providing those groups with the finances they need to purchase the shirts and in return will receive food and drink specials both before and after every game. This is the perfect opportunity to get a group of friends together and compete in a league while being rewarded with great deals. There’s even an opportunity to receive prizes for the entire team. Corporate businesses often participate in a Sunday softball league to boost employee morale and McFadden’s is providing its services to sponsor their team while offering specials in one of the premier private party rooms in Philadelphia.



After becoming familiarized with McFadden’s Philadelphia, take advantage of the happy hour specials every day of the week to unwind after work. Groups can plan parties or gatherings at McFadden’s and let the event specialists take care of all their party needs. There is a very affordable price and some of the best packages available to please groups of any size. There are both private and semi-private rooms, giving groups a choice of how they wish to celebrate their private party in Philadelphia.



McFadden’s Philadelphia is home to the Buffalo Bills Backers and each Sunday, Bills fans can enjoy a Buffalo Bills Select Menu with $2 Labatt Blue drafts while they watch their favorite team battle on the gridiron. While Bills fans receive the specials, McFadden’s will work to provide a comfortable setting to please any sports fan. With the variety of TVs around the bar, no one will be disappointed.



Free parking is available and those interested in sports sponsorships or private party venues can call 215-928-0630 for more information.



About McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon

McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon is located at 461 N 3rd street sandwiched between Old City and Northern Liberties in the city of Brotherly Love. They are well known in the Philadelphia community as a dynamic Irish Pub in Philadelphia and takes pride in keeping that name alive. McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon offers an affordable menu which is sure to include many hometown favorites. The kitchen is open Monday - Friday from 11am until 11pm and Saturday and Sunday from 3pm until 11pm. Their daily lunch and drink specials are available on their website. Reservations are available upon request.



For further details on how to reserve an open bar, happy hour or private party room at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon, please visit www.mcfaddensphilly.com.