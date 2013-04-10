McFadden's Restaurant and Lounge in Glendale Announces New Drink Specials During Ladies Night

Glendale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- McFadden’s Restaurant and Pub, the famous Irish pub in Glendale, announces new drink specials during Ladies Night every Thursday in April. The women of Glendale work hard and McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon wants to celebrate them by serving cheap drink specials. The night will kick-off with complimentary champagne for ladies from 9 pm to 11 pm. From there, the bar will be serving cheap drink specials all night long including $20 champagne bottles and $3 Coors Light drafts until close. For VIP table reservations, contact the event coordinator at denelle.mcfaddens@gmail.com.



Men should not feel left out because McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon offers a daily happy hour in Glendale. During happy hour the bar serves $2 Bud and Bud Light drafts, $3 well drinks, and $5 appetizers. Happy hour at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon is available from 4 pm to 7 pm. Even more drink specials are served on Sunday. There is only one way to celebrate the end of a week, and that is visiting McFadden’s for the bar’s Sunday Closeout specials. Every Sunday, guests will enjoy $2 domestic drafts, $3 bartender calls and $5 bombs.



Friday nights bring a special happy hour to Glendale, AZ. Every Friday from 6 pm to 8 pm, the bar will be serving a half-price appetizer. Young professionals need something to look forward to after a long week of work and McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon offers it. Along with half-price happy hour, each guest will receive a complimentary drink and appetizer. From there, guests can enjoy $5 appetizers. McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon offers delicious food items including Buffalo wings, nachos and cheesesteak egg rolls. Guests who are interested in the happy hour must RSVP with the event coordinator at denelle.mcfaddens@gmail.com.



About McFadden's Saloon

McFadden's Saloon is a full-service bar with a seating capacity for 450 guests. The bar features a full lunch and dinner menu, as well as an assortment of daily food and drink specials. Table seating and private party offerings are also available at the bar. Come visit their extra-large Patio with full bar, open seasonally. The patio is available for private events, lunch, and dinner. Beginning as a neighborhood bar, McFadden’s has grown to be one of the few private party locations in Glendale. With the new establishment in Glendale, community members will now be able to showcase their Irish pride.



For further information regarding upcoming specials or events at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon, visit http://www.mcfaddensglendale.com/.