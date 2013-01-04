McFadden's Restaurant and Pub in Addison Is Now Taking Reservations for Private Parties in 2013

Addison, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/04/2013 -- McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon, the popular party bar in Addison, is now taking reservations for private parties in the New Year. 2012 has gone, but 2013 looks to be a year filled with many fun-filled parties and events. People looking for an ideal venue, providing the best entertainment should look no further than McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon. The bar/restaurant is an ideal venue for private parties, because it offers guests many different party options, including the most popular choice: an open bar in Addison.



The open bar selection is ideal for larger groups wanting to have McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon host their private party in Addison. With the open bar, guests can pay a set fee at the beginning of the night and drink as much as they want without having to worry about paying at the end. The open bar is unlimited with the choice of drinks. Guests can enjoy the best domestic and imported craft beers in town.



No private party is complete, without McFadden’s popular private party room in Addison. The private party room offers guests ample space for any event. Whether it is for a birthday, bachelor, bachelorette, corporate or surprise party, guests will certainly have enough room. Other than the delicious menu items, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon also provides customized party packages for every event. Groups will be able to select their own options for food and beverages. McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon is dedicated to make every party at their bar unique and fun. There is no better way to celebrate a special occasion, than by having McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon host a private party.



About McFadden’s Addison

McFadden’s, the Irish Pub in Addison, is a full-service bar and restaurant located at 4050 Beltline Rd in Addison, Texas. The bar is ideal for sporting events, because it is spacious and can hold many fans. The establishment consists of extra-large patios; a private room, a billiards room and dance area which are all available for private events, lunch and dinner. The private party room in Addison is ideal for large events and intimate gatherings. The party bar in Addison offers food and drink specials, daily. Known for our vibrant nightlife with live DJ's and Legendary Happy Hour Parties, McFadden's Saloon also boasts a delicious dinner and lunch menu.



For more information on how to have McFadden’s host a fun-filled private party in Addison, please visit http://www.mcfaddensaddison.com/.