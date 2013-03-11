McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon Announce New Happy Hour Specials Every Thursday Night

Washington, DC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2013 -- McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon, the famous Irish bar in DC, announces new happy hour drink specials every Thursday night in February. Since the cold weather might be getting some people down, they might as well stop in to McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon for happy hour. Tropic Thursdays at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon will make people think they are visiting a beach. Every Thursday night in February the bar will be serving $3 Red Stripes & Coronas, $5 Rum Runners & Hurricanes and $10 24 oz. Yards. Also, to get in the mood for Spring Break, the bar will be giving away free Spring Break trips to people who attend the Happy Hour. For more information on how to win a free Spring Break trip, contact the event coordinator by calling 202-223-2338.



Other than the happy hour in DC on Thursday nights, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon offers drink specials during every night of the week. On Wednesday, mingle with other members of the DC community on Neighborhood Night. During this night of the week, guests of McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon will enjoy half price burgers and $12 buckets of beer all day long. At McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon, guests are treated like they are a part of the family.



Here is what a recent customer had to say about McFadden’s famous drink specials in DC: “This is just my favorite place in Washington DC...I used to live there for 1 year...and this was the place!!! We used to go there every single Saturday. I live around people going back and forth all the time. So we'd just send them an email telling about a farewell, b-day or welcome parties and they could offer us the open bar...just amazing...”-Yelp.com



About McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon

McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon opened on St. Patrick's Day 2003 and has quickly taken its place among the premier Irish Pubs/ Restaurants and citywide nightspots. The established bar/restaurant features daily food and drink specials, making it a hot spot within the nightlife community. McFadden's is open for lunch & dinner, with seating available for over 100 people. Daily specials are served Monday through Friday. Along with daily specials, the bar features a Live DJ who plays the top dance music, keeping the party going throughout the night. The resident DJ spins music Tuesday through Saturday nights.



For further information on daily drink specials and events at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon, visit http://www.mcfaddensdc.com/.