McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon Announces Bike Night Every Thursday

McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon, an established Irish Pub in Glendale, announce Bike Night every Thursday. This is an effort for McFadden's to give back to the local motorcycle-riding community in DC. Guests who show their M-Class License will receive 10% off their entire food bill. Bike Night will run every Thursday night from 5 pm to 9pm. There will be plenty of time for professionals to get out of work, change into their leather, rev up their engines, and ride to McFadden's for a night of cheap food and drinks. For more information on the event, please call 623-872-0022.



If guests can’t make it out for Bike Night, they can ride up to McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon any other night of the week for cheap drink specials in Glendale There is nothing like peeling out of work on a motorcycle after a long, hard day of work. Guests can hang out with fellow motorcyclists every Monday through Friday. The bar will be serving $2 Bud and Bud Lights, $3 well drinks and $5 appetizers. Happy Hour is available from 4 pm to 7 pm, giving motorcyclists ample time to stop by after work.



McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon is usually known for their cheap drink specials and fun party atmosphere, but many people stop in during sporting events for the restaurant’s delicious appetizers and food menu. Die-hard sport fans can root on their favorite team while snacking on Philly Cheesesteak Nachos, Fried Mozzarella, Chicken Fingers, Beer Battered Onion Rings, Sliders, Wings, combos and more. The dinner menu also features many mouth-watering Irish entrees such as the famous Shepard’s Pie, Salmon Filet, Chicken Penne, Top Sirloin, Gaelic Chicken, Bangers & Mash and Corned Beef and Cabbage. There is always a reason to stop by McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon.



About McFadden's Saloon

McFadden's Saloon is a full-service bar with a seating capacity for 450 guests. The bar features a full lunch and dinner menu, as well as an assortment of daily food and drink specials. Table seating and private party offerings are also available at the bar. Come visit their extra-large Patio with full bar, open seasonally. The patio is available for private events, lunch, and dinner. Beginning as a neighborhood bar, McFadden’s has grown to be one of the few private party locations in Glendale. With the new establishment in Glendale, community members will now be able to showcase their Irish pride.



For further information regarding upcoming specials or events at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon, visit http://www.mcfaddensglendale.com/.