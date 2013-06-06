McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon Announces Blackout Fridays

Glendale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2013 -- McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon, an established Irish bar in Glendale, will be giving fans the chance to select which drink specials the bar will serve during Blackout Fridays.



By liking the company on Facebook, people will get the chance to vote for any drink special they would like. During the last Friday of every month, guests can sit back, relax, and enjoy the chosen drink specials at a special price. For more information on the event or to make table reservations, please contact the event coordinator at Denelle.mcfaddens@gmail.com.



After enjoying the blackout drink specials on the last Friday of the month, guests can stop back in any day of the week for cheap happy hour drink specials. During the week, the bar will be serving $2 Bud/Bud Light drafts, and $3 well drinks. Guests who bring their appetite and want to taste some of the best food the bar has to offer will be treated to $5 appetizers. There is nothing like pairing an ice cold beer with Buffalo Wings or Cheesesteak Egg Rolls. Happy hour is every Monday through Friday, from 4 to 7 pm. There will be plenty of time for friends to meet after work and enjoy a round of drinks and share an appetizer.



McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon is also reaching out to people through the use of social media. People interested in finding out more information on upcoming drink specials, parties, or events can like the company page on Facebook and follow the company on Twitter. Customer feedback is always welcomed and visitors who have any questions or concerns will be answered immediately. Join in on becoming more social with McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon.



About McFadden's Saloon

McFadden's Saloon is a full-service bar with a seating capacity for 450 guests. The bar features a full lunch and dinner menu as well as an assortment of daily food and drink specials. Table seating and private party offerings are also available at the bar. Come visit their extra-large patio with full bar, open seasonally. The patio is available for private events, lunch, and dinner. Beginning a neighborhood bar, McFadden’s has grown to be one of the few private party locations in Glendale. With the new establishment in Glendale community members will now be able to showcase their Irish pride.



For further information regarding upcoming specials or events at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon, visit http://www.mcfaddensglendale.com/.