McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon Announces McPatty's Fest 2013

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2013 -- McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon, a celebrated party venue for hosting the best birthday party in Philadelphia, is gearing up for St. Patty’s Day by announcing McPatty’s Fest 2013 on Saturday, March 9th. For more than 10 years, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon has been giving the city of Philadelphia some of the craziest moments during the annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration. This year will bring many more fun moments as McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon invites guests to come to McPatty’s Fest and celebrate by enjoying live entertainment. Last year, over 4,000 people came out to McFadden’s and this year is hoping to be even bigger. There will be live entertainment playing all day, featuring performances by two of Philadelphia’s top bands, Split Decision and Go-Go Gadget. For more information, contact the event coordinator at 215-928-0630 or monicag.mcfaddens@gmail.com.



Other than hosting one of the wildest St. Patrick Day parties, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon is also an ideal venue for hosting a corporate party in Philadelphia. The venue features several private and semi-private rooms that can accommodate both large and small groups. Any night of the week is ideal for hosting a corporate party and if guests really want to have a good time, they are more than welcome to having it during McPatty’s Fest.



Whether guests are having McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon host a bachelorette party in Philadelphia or corporate event, guests will always have a good time enjoying delicious food items and sipping on cheap drink specials. Saturday night is prime time for a hosting a party because the bar serves $10 Yard drafts all night long. With these cheap drink specials at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon, there is no need to waste another night out.



About McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon

McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon is located at 461 N 3rd street, sandwiched between Old City and Northern Liberties in the city of Brotherly Love. The bar/restaurant is well known as a dynamic Irish Pub in Philadelphia and takes pride in keeping that name alive. McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon offers an affordable menu which is sure to include many hometown favorites. The kitchen is open Monday - Friday from 11am until 11pm, and Saturday - Sunday from 3pm until 11pm. Their daily lunch and drink specials are available on their website. Reservations are available upon request.



For further details on how McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon can host a birthday party in Philadelphia, www.mcfaddensphilly.com.