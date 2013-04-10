McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon Announces New Drink Specials This April

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- Giving beer drinkers of Philadelphia something else to look forward to after the biggest drinking holiday of the year, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon in Philly announces new drink specials throughout the month of April. Since it is the beginning of baseball season, guests of McFadden’s will enjoy affordable drink specials during every Phillies game this season. What better way to cheer on the Phillies than by enjoying ice cold beers?



St. Patrick’s Day isn’t the only day the bar serves cheap drink specials. McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon is home to daily drink specials during its happy hour in Philadelphia. One of the most popular drinking nights of the week is Thursday. Every Thursday night when a guest purchases a $5 mug full of beer, he/she will be treated to $ Bud Light Drafts and $3 mixed drink refills. This special is also available at McFadden’s partner location, Johnny Utah’s Philadelphia. From there, Friday nights are also filled with drink specials. Every Friday night the bar will be serving $10 Fishbowls and guests will also enjoy $4 Soco shots until midnight.



Groups looking for a venue to host their parties or events will enjoy an open bar in Philadelphia. Many groups have enjoyed the open bar at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon because of the cheap drink offers available in the package. Guests can customize their open bar and choose to have any draft beer, mixed drink or wine included. Event staff will be available to serve a private party food and drinks throughout the night. Guests interested in reserving an open bar or private party room can call the restaurant, or make a reservation through the company website.



About McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon

McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon is located at 461 N 3rd street, sandwiched between Old City and Northern Liberties in the city of Brotherly Love. The bar/restaurant is well known in the Philadelphia community as a dynamic Irish Pub in Philadelphia and takes pride in keeping that name alive. McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon offers an affordable menu which is sure to include many hometown favorites. The kitchen is open Monday - Friday from 11am until 11pm, and Saturday - Sunday from 3pm until 11pm. Their daily lunch and drink specials are available on their website. Reservations are available upon request.



For further details on how to reserve an open bar or private party room at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon, visit http://www.mcfaddensphilly.com.