McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon Announces New Happy Hour During April

Gearing up for the biggest party weekend of the year, McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon announces a new happy hour for the month of April. St. Patty's Day has come and gone and beer-drinkers in DC are left with hangovers. Luckily, McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon in DC have announced new happy hour specials for April. Guests will be treated to new and affordable drink specials every day of the week. Also, there will be no better way for people to cheer their favorite baseball teams than by enjoying ice cold beers and delicious food. McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon will be serving drink specials during every baseball game this season.



Many guests visit McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon to mingle with other guests, but the restaurant is also an ideal venue for a private party in DC. The restaurant/bar offers a spacious private party room that can accommodate a group of 150 people. Guests will not miss a single second of NHL, NBA, NFL or MLB action, because the restaurant is surrounded by 26 high definition TVs. The restaurant features four different bars and even a private loft for large groups.



Many customers have reserved the private party room in DC for a special event. Here is what one customer had to say about her experience: “Not a bad college hangout spot. Cheap alcohol and good happy hour deals available. I've only gone here Friday/Saturday night and I've enjoyed coming here. There are two floors, 5 bars, dance floor with DJ, and chairs/tables for seating. Every month they have a birthday celebration for birthdays that occur in that particular month which is a nice special.”-Yelp.com



About McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon

McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon opened on St. Patrick's Day 2003 and has quickly taken its place among the premier Irish Pubs/ Restaurants and citywide nightspots. The established bar/restaurant features daily food and drink specials, making it a hot spot within the nightlife community. McFadden's is open for lunch & dinner, with seating available for over 100 people. Daily specials are served Monday through Friday. Along with daily specials, the bar features a Live DJ who plays the top dance music, keeping the party going throughout the night. The resident DJ spins music Tuesday through Saturday nights.



For further information on daily drink specials and events at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon, visit http://www.mcfaddensdc.com/.