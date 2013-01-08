McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon Announces New Happy Hour Specials Beginning in 2013

Nashville, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2013 -- McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon, the famous Irish bar in Nashville, announces new happy hour specials beginning in 2013. There is no better way to kick off the beginning to a New Year than by treating their guests to the cheapest drinks in Nashville. Beginning January 1st, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon will be serving $3 domestic drafts, wines and drinks from the well. While sipping on some of the best drinks in town, the bar will also be serving up half-price appetizers including mozzarella sticks, hot wings and nachos. The new happy hour specials will be available every Monday through Friday, from 5 pm until 8 pm. For more details on the new happy hour specials, call 615-256-9140.



Enjoying cheap drink specials during a happy hour in Nashville isn’t the only reason to visit McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon. Providing a spacious private party room, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon has hosted many parties and events throughout the years. The room features ample space for any occasion including birthday, bachelorette, corporate and holiday parties. Whether the room is needed for a larger event or a smaller intimate get-together, guests will find it to be more than accommodating for their group. For guests who cannot decided on what food or drinks to have for their party, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon provides customized party packages to meet the specific needs of each guest. Whether guests are stopping in for a few hours after work, or are planning to host a private party in Nashville, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon is the bar to go to.



A customer recently expressed this about her experience at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon: “As far as Nashville goes, McFadden’s is the best bar by far. Like the perfect Irish pub throughout the weekdays it is the perfect place for great food, good company, and drink deals that will leave your wallet looking about the same on the way out as it did walking in. At night on the weekends the lights are dimmed, the music is cranked and the dance floor comes to life. With some of the best bartenders in town, lowest drink prices and different atmospheres, McFadden’s will suit what you’re particularly looking for in a night or day out on the town. McFadden’s takes the cake.”



About McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon

McFadden’s original establishment is located on the corner of 42nd and 2nd Ave., in New York City, just minutes away from Time Square. Since opening its first establishment, McFadden’s has spread all over the nation, including its latest, located on the corner of Front and Commercial Street, in Nashville, TN. McFadden’s has come to be known as a respected bar and restaurant in Nashville. The fun bar staff will deliver an unforgettable experience.



For further information on upcoming specials or events at the famous Irish Pub in Nashville, please call 615-256-9140 or visit http://www.mcfaddensnashville.com/.