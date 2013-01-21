McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon Announces New Happy Hour Specials for 2013

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2013 -- McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon, an established Irish pub in Pittsburgh, announces new happy hour specials for 2013. Last year brought many unforgettable moments, but 2013 is sure to be even bigger with the best happy hour in Pittsburgh. During the week, guests of McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon will enjoy half-price appetizers and half-price drinks. There is no better way to spend a night out on the town than by enjoying cheap drink and food specials. Ideal for any corporate employee or college student, these happy hour specials are sure to get them through any week. Visiting McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon on Friday night will be the perfect way to kick off a fun-filled weekend. The Friday night happy hour features more drink specials such as $2 Coors Light bottles and $3 Three Olives Cocktails. Happy hour is available Monday through Friday, from 5:30 until 7:30 pm. For guests who bring their appetites, the bar will also be serving half-price appetizers. To book a private happy hour party, contact the event coordinator at 412-322-3470.



Other than serving cheap drink specials on a daily basis, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon is also an ideal venue for hosting a birthday party in Pittsburgh. As with all birthday parties, the special birthday boy or girl will drink for free, as their friends enjoy half-price drinks and appetizers. The private party room is ideal for larger groups and can hold up to 100 guests. For every party, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon provides customized catering options to fit the specific needs of each group. If there is something on the menu that a guest would like to add into the package, the event staff will make the necessary accommodations. The staff works hard to make McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon the desired place for guests to blow out their birthday candles.



About McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon

Finally, the famous Irish Bar has made its way to Pittsburgh. As a popular Irish pub in Pittsburgh, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon first became a New York City staple in 1977. They are known for throwing the wildest parties in NYC, Philly, DC, Boston, Chicago, Columbus, Worcester, Pittsburgh, Nashville, and Glendale. McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon has become the nation's premier Irish Pub and Restaurant in the Nation. The bar features a dedicated staff that works hard to make sure each guest has a good time.



For upcoming information on happy hour drink specials, or to book a bachelorette party in Pittsburgh, call 412-322-3470 or visit http://www.mcfaddenspitt.com/.