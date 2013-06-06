McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon Announces New Happy Hour Specials for Summer

Nashville, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2013 -- This summer will be hotter than ever with the announcement of new happy hour drink specials at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon. The new happy hour in Nashville will be available every Monday through Friday from 5 to 8 pm.



There will be plenty of time to meet up with friends for a few drinks after a boring day of work. During happy hour, the bar will be serving up the tastiest beverages including $3 domestic drafts, $3 wine, and $3 wells. Guests can also enjoy the day’s big sporting event as they munch on half-price appetizers at the bar.



After spending Friday night enjoying cheap happy hour specials stop by McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon on Saturday night for “Fireballs to the Wall” Saturday. Every Saturday night, the bar will be serving $5 Fireball shots all night long. DJ Cliffy D will also be in the house as he spins the hottest dance tracks of 2013. Throwing back Fireball shots with friends is a great way to celebrate being a proud native of Nashville. To register for a special VIP party, contact the event coordinator at jennimcfaddens@gmail.com or call 615-256-9140.



McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon in Nashville is always interested in what people are saying about the bar. Guests are more than welcome to leave feedback on the company’s Facebook and Twitter pages. Constructive criticism always helps make McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon become the most exciting party bar in Nashville. Social media is an important part in customer outreach. Become more social by following McFadden’s Nashville on Facebook and Twitter. The Irish party bar plans on becoming an integral part of not only the Nashville party scene but also the community.



About McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon

Since opening its first establishment in New York in 1977, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon has spread all over the nation including McFadden’s Nashville, located on the corner of Front and Commercial Street, in Nashville, TN. McFadden’s Nashville has come to be known as a respected bar and restaurant with great food and a vibrant nightlife. The fun bar staff will deliver an unforgettable experience for any private party or event.



For further details on upcoming specials or events at the famous Irish Pub in Nashville, please call 615-256-9140 or visit http://www.mcfaddensnashville.com/.