McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon announces new party packages for corporate events at Mets Field. The bar will be offering a wide selection of appetizer platters, buffet options and open and packages. The open bar package allows guests to pay a set amount at the beginning of the night, without having to worry about paying per drink. Many larger groups choose the open bar package because it ends up being the cheapest option available, when it comes to being served drinks. The buffet options are endless because McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon will provide customized catering options to fit the specific needs of each group. To book a corporate event at McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon at Citi Field, contact the event coordinator at 718-651-2220 or email Jessica.mcfaddensciti@gmail.com.



Whether it is a corporate party at Mets Field, or any other event, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon can accommodate parties of any size. For smaller groups, the bar features special VIP booths, situated so guests can see all of the day’s action on one of the bar’s HD TVs. For larger groups, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon features a private party room which can hold up to 100 people. Guests who reserve the private party room will be accompanied by event staff that will serve the group food and drinks throughout the night.



A customer recently expressed this about his birthday party at Citi Field: “I went here before the Phillies game on a Sunday and threw back a few. The bar has a large space inside and has an outside patio section as well. You can imagine plenty of TVs during the game. It's connected to the stadium, so you can go in and out during the game. It was getting so hot, that the last few innings, we went back inside and watched the game. It was totally packed and rowdy. With the dramatic comeback win, it was crazy here. But that's the fun of it during game day. It made for a great birthday.”



About McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon

From 1977, when Steve McFadden opened his Irish pub at 42nd Street and 2nd Avenue in Manhattan, there are now 14 locations nationwide. The menu will offer traditional Irish dishes like Shepherd’s Pie and fish and chips; pub food and diverse other selections. Mets Stadium has been livelier than ever, with the addition of McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon. Already a staple in Manhattan, Boston, Chicago and Philadelphia, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon impresses its patrons with an extensive and delicious menu of game-day favorites, ice cold beer and a fun and friendly staff. The 13,000 square-foot destination boasts over 50 HD plasma TVs, a 200 foot island bar and huge dining room. There is only one Irish Pub in Citi Field and it is McFadden’s.



For further information on how to host a corporate event at Mets Stadium, please visit http://www.mcfaddensballparkny.com/.