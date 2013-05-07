McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon Announces New Sunday Specials Throughout May

Washington, DC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2013 -- McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon, an established Irish Pub in DC, announces new Sunday specials throughout the month of May. Summer is just around the corner and McFadden’s DC wants to celebrate by offering half-price burgers and $12 buckets all day long. With these great specials, McFadden’s DC will be giving a new meaning to “Sunday Funday.” After a busy weekend, partying, dancing and drinking come to McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon in DC to continue the weekend celebration. For more information, please call 202-223-2338.



If guests can’t make it out Sunday Funday, they can come up to McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon any other night of the week for cheap drink specials in DC. There is nothing like peeling out of work on a motorcycle after a long, hard day of work. Guests can vent with fellow motorcyclists every Monday through Friday. The bar will be serving $2 Bud and Bud Lights, $3 well drinks and $5 appetizers. Happy Hour is available from 4 pm to 7 pm, giving motorcyclists ample time to stop by after work.



McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon is usually known for their cheap drink specials and fun party atmosphere. But many people stop in during sporting events for the restaurant’s delicious appetizers and food menu. Die-hard sport fans can root on their favorite team, while snacking on Philly Cheesesteak Nachos, Fried Mozzarella, Chicken Fingers, Beer Battered Onion Rings, Sliders, Wings, combos and more. The dinner menu also features many mouth-watering Irish entrees such as the famous Shepard’s Pie, Salmon Filet, Chicken Penne, Top Sirloin, Gaelic Chicken, Bangers & Mash and Corned Beef and Cabbage. There is always a reason to stop by McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon.



About McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon

McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon opened on St. Patrick's Day 2003 and has quickly taken its place among the premier Irish Pubs/ Restaurants and citywide nightspots. The established bar/restaurant features daily food and drink specials, making it a hot spot within the nightlife community. McFadden's is open for lunch & dinner, with seating available for over 100 people. Daily specials are served Monday through Friday. Along with daily specials, the bar features a Live DJ who plays the top dance music, keeping the party going throughout the night. The resident DJ spins music Tuesday through Saturday nights.



For further information on daily drink specials and events at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon, visit http://www.mcfaddensdc.com/.