McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon Announces Summer Kick-off Block Party

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2013 -- This year, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon is taking the lead in kicking off another fun-filled summer in style. The famous Irish pub in NYC is pleased to announce its summer kick-off block party on June 29th. Celebrating the first weekend of the summer, people can sign up now for an open bar wristband that is valid at two bars for one low price. Guests can enjoy the open bar specials at McFadden’s and Calico Jack’s locations in New York City, from 10 pm until 1 am. The best part about the purchasing the wristband is that the cover charge will be waived for the event. The money that would be spent on the cover can be spent on more important things like cocktails, Coronas, margaritas and summer ale.



Along with the open bar package, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon has something else up their sleeve for the special block party event. The Irish pub will also be giving away a summer vacation package to Puerto Rico. People will be lining up around the block for a chance to spend a summer vacation at this popular vacation destination. People who RSVP for the event and purchase the open bar will receive a free raffle ticket. McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon will be announcing the winner at 12:30am on the night of the event, so ticket holders should make sure they are in attendance. The summer vacation package will include round trip airfare and 3 days and 2 nights in Puerto Rico.



Kick off the summer season right by attending the block party at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon. People interested in the open bar specials and a chance to win the vacation can sign up at http://www.mcfaddens42.com/forms/blockparty.



About McFadden’s

Located on the corner of 42nd and Second Avenue in New York City just minutes from Time Square, McFadden's has come to be known as a main stomping ground as a venue that will host an entertaining happy hour in NYC. Their resident DJs and fun bar staff deliver an experience people will not soon forget. Whether people come to enjoy the daily drink specials or book a private party event in a private party room, they will never have another boring night in New York City again. The famous Irish Pub is open daily from 11am to 4am for lunch, dinner, and Sunday brunch specials.



For further information on how McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon can help plan a birthday party or corporate event, visit http://www.mcfaddens42.com/.