McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon Announces Their Annual New Year's Eve Party

Addison, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2012 -- McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon, the famous Irish bar in Addison, announces their annual New Year’s Eve party. Making the final moments of 2012 and the first moments of 2013 memorable, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon will be offering multiple party packages. The Silver package will include well liquor, house wine and domestic drafts. The Gold package will include call liquor, house wine, import and domestic drafts and bottles. The Platinum package will include a VIP card, which will take 25% off of a guest’s bill at McFadden’s, for life. This package will also include premium liquor, wine, imported and domestic drafts and bottles. Table reservations are available with package purchases only. The first 200 people who show up for the event will receive party favors. For more details on the event, contact the event coordinator at 469-206-3610 or send an email to Ilovemcfaddens@gmail.com. Make the first moments of the New Year special, by celebrating them at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon.



Around the holidays, many guests choose McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon to host their corporate party in Addison. Their private party room is spacious and can hold any party size, from small to large. Whether it is a simple birthday get-together or a grandiose corporate holiday party, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon is an ideal venue. If a guest needs more than what our menu selection allows, the event staff at the bar provides customized food and beverage packages that will fit the need for any party’s needs. A recent customer expressed, “McFadden's is now the most unique bar located in Addison. The menu is great, reasonably priced. The band/set is very interactive and tons of fun. The bartenders put on a Coyote Ugly type show and it makes the whole night out more enjoyable because the workers are having fun with you.”-Yelp.



About McFadden’s Addison

McFadden’s, the Irish Pub in Addison, is a full-service bar and restaurant located at 4050 Beltline Rd in Addison, Texas. The establishment consists of extra-large patios; a private room, a billiards room and dance area which are all available for private events, lunch and dinner. The private party room in Addison is ideal for large events and intimate gatherings. The party bar in Addison offers food and drink specials, daily. Known for our vibrant nightlife with live DJ's and Legendary Happy Hour Parties, McFadden's Saloon also boasts a delicious dinner and lunch menu.



For more information on upcoming specials and events for the popular Irish pub in Addison, please visit http://www.mcfaddensaddison.com/.