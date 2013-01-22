McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon Announces Their Annual Super Bowl Party

Rockville Centre, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2013 -- McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon, one of the most established Rockville Centre bars, announces their annual Super Bowl party on Sunday, February 3rd. The action of Super Bowl 47 will be shown on all 17 flat-screen HDTV’s, so guests will not miss a single moment of the action. For the special sporting event, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon will be serving up some of the cheapest drink specials of the year. Before the game even begins, guests will enjoy $1 mugs, which will be available all day long. During the game, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon will be offering a $25 top shelf open bar package, with a half-time buffet. There will also be a special game day menu available, featuring some of McFadden’s top appetizers, including wings, nachos, cheese steak egg rolls and more. For more information on the party packages available for Super Bowl Sunday, call 516-442-2600.



While McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon will be serving up cheap drink specials on Super Bowl Sunday, the bar also offers an affordable happy hour in RVC. Sport fans who visit McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon during the week will be served two for one drink specials. The happy hour is available from 4 pm until 8 pm, every Monday through Friday. For guests who bring their appetites, the bar will also be serving half-price burgers and wings. The food specials are also available daily, from 4 pm until 7 pm. No matter what night of the week it is, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon will have something special for everyone. The bar/restaurant will be an ideal destination for college students, corporate employees and new visitors to Rockville Centre.



About McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon

Located on Merrick Road, in Long Island, McFadden's has come to be known as one of New York's premier bar/restaurants. Featuring resident DJs and a fun bar staff, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon will deliver an experience one will not soon forget. McFadden's Rockville Centre location is an established party bar that combines as a both sports and dining destination. With over 30 high definition Plasma TV's and 2 Giant projector screens, McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon provides a fun venue to meet pre-game, post-game, or to stay and watch the game in its entirety, even when New York’s favorite teams are out of town.



For more information on how McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon can host a private party in Long Island, visit http://www.mcfaddensrvc.com/.