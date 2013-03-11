McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon Announces Thursday Office Party Celebration

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2013 -- McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon, a hot spot for guests wanting to host a birthday party in NYC, announces their new Thursday Office Party celebration. For a limited time only, Thursday nights will be open for office parties, which will be held in the back bar. The best part about hosting an office party at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon is that there is no fee or minimum amount spent required. People, who mention the flyer from the company website, will be served free appetizers at the time of the party. To make the occasion even more special, employees can ask to have their boss as the bartender. To reserve an office party at McFadden’s, contact the event coordinator at mandi.mcfaddens@gmail.com.



Other than hosting office parties, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon is also an ideal venue for hosting a bachelor party in NYC. The restaurant offers multiple food and beverage packages that will fit the specific needs of each group that hosts their party at McFadden’s. Baseball season is a fun time to host a bachelor party at McFadden’s because the bar offers multiple HDTVs at the bar area, so guests do not miss a single second of the action.



The private party room at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon is perfect for hosting a bachelorette party in NYC. The room offers ample space for guests to mingle, as well as room for a private DJ and live entertainment options. The event coordinator will speak with each host before the party, to coordinate the type of party favors, treats and drink specials they would like for the bachelorette party. The bride-to-be will enjoy her last night of freedom at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon.



About McFadden’s

Located on the corner of 42nd and Second Avenue in New York City, just minutes from Time Square, McFadden's has come to be known as a main stomping ground as a venue that will host an entertaining happy hour in NYC. Their resident DJs and fun bar staff deliver an experience people will not soon forget. Whether people come to enjoy the daily drink specials or book a private party event in a private party room, they will never have another boring night in New York City again. The famous Irish Pub is open daily from 11am to 4am for Lunch and Dinner and Sunday brunch specials.



For further information on how McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon can help plan a birthday party or corporate event, visit http://www.mcfaddens42.com/.