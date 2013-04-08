McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon at Citi Field Announces New Drink Specials for April 2013

Flushing, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2013 -- March will be an eventful time of year, with the beginning of MLB baseball season. Kicking off the new baseball season and making April the best drinking month of the year, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon at Citi Field will be serving new drink specials throughout the month and during every Mets game this season. Whether the Mets are playing at home, or away, guests will be treated to affordable drink specials while they play. Finally, baseball fans have something to cheer for this April.



The only way to enjoy a corporate party in New York is by enjoying Mets baseball action, up close and personal. Employees work hard all week and the best way for a boss to show them appreciation is by reserving corporate party at the beginning of baseball season. The bar will provide food platters that will feed groups of up to 25 people. Groups can choose three items including buffalo wings, boneless chicken wings, mozzarella sticks, chicken tenders, sliders, chicken quesadillas.



Another food option is the buffet, which will feed a minimum of 25 guests. The buffet includes salads, appetizers and some of the more popular entrees including veggie wraps, chicken wraps, The Flushing Cheese Steak Sandwich, sliders, hot dogs and Shepherd’s Pie. With the various party packages available, guests are sure to have an eventful night out at Citi Field. Baseball, beer and food is provided for every corporate party at Mets Field.



About McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon

From 1977, when Steve McFadden opened his Irish pub at 42nd Street and 2nd Avenue in Manhattan, there are now 14 locations nationwide. The menu will offer traditional Irish dishes like Shepherd’s Pie and fish and chips; pub food and diverse other selections. Mets Stadium has been livelier than ever, with the addition of McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon. Already a staple in Manhattan, Boston, Chicago and Philadelphia, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon impresses its patrons with an extensive and delicious menu of game-day favorites, ice cold beer and a fun and friendly staff. The 13,000 square-foot destination boasts over 50 HD plasma TVs, a 200 foot island bar and huge dining room. There is only one Irish Pub in Citi Field and it is McFadden’s.



For further information on how to host a corporate event at Mets Stadium, please visit http://www.mcfaddensballparkny.com/.