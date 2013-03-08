McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon at Citi Field Is Now Taking Bachelorette Party Reservations

Flushing, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon is gearing up for wedding season by now taking reservations for bachelorette parties. The restaurant at Citi Field is a perfect venue for bachelorette parties because getting rowdy with some friends while watching a Mets game is the perfect way to celebrate the last few moments as a free woman. Since baseball season is on its way, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon at Citi Field will be filled up with bachelorette parties, birthday parties and corporate events. The best part about having a bachelorette party at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon is that the bride-to-be always drinks for free and their friends can enjoy discounted drink specials. To set up a bachelorette party, contact the event coordinator at Jessica.mcfaddensciti@gmail.com.



Guys should not feel left out because McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon at Citi Field is also an ideal venue for bachelor parties. Guys celebrating their last night of freedom before tying the knot get to drink for free as their friends enjoy discounted drink specials. Guests can enjoy their bachelor parties before the beginning of every Mets game or after. The event coordinator will plan everything from the party favors to providing the custom food and drink menus, while the groom-to-be is free to enjoy the party stress-free.



Here is what a recent customer had to say about his experience at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon at Citi Field: “I have been here several times and had some great times. This place is a True Mets fan bar. I only have been here before and after Mets games and if you decide to go after the game, go after a win. It’s like a nightclub after the game but that makes it all the more fun. Girls dance on the bar, and pour free shots directly from the bottle into your mouth. Before the game you will get the sports bar feeling and after the game a nightclub feeling.”-Yelp.com



About McFadden's Restaurant

From 1977, when Steve McFadden opened his Irish pub at 42nd Street and 2nd Avenue in Manhattan, there are now 14 locations nationwide. The menu will offer traditional Irish dishes like Shepherd’s Pie and fish and chips; pub food and diverse other selections. Mets Stadium has been livelier than ever, with the addition of McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon. Already a staple in Manhattan, Boston, Chicago and Philadelphia, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon impresses its patrons with an extensive and delicious menu of game-day favorites, ice cold beer and a fun and friendly staff. The 13,000 square-foot destination boasts over 50 HD plasma TVs, a 200 foot island bar and huge dining room. There is only one Irish Pub in Citi Field and it is McFadden’s.



For further information on how to host a corporate event at Mets Stadium, please visit http://www.mcfaddensballparkny.com/.