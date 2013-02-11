McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon at Citi Field Is Now Taking Private Party Reservations for February

Flushing, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2013 -- McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon, an established party bar in Citi Field, is now taking private party reservations for February. Having a private event at Citi Field is a great way to celebrate a special occasion. McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon has experience hosting bridal showers, corporate happy hours and birthday parties in their private party room. The bar provides multiple private party packages such as a wide selection of appetizer platters, buffet options and open bar packages. During the off season, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon offers free parking at parking lot A, located at center field. Organize a private party by contacting the event coordinator at 718-651-2220 or email at Jessica.mcfaddensciti@gmail.com.



Boasting a spacious private party room in Citi Field, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon has been home to many corporate events in the area. The spacious private party room offers ample space for catering tables, party favors and live entertainment. The room can accommodate groups with up to 100 people in it. Each party will have access to a private bartender that will serve the group drinks throughout the night. No matter what type of event McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon is hosting, event staff will work hard to make the specific accommodations necessary for the group to have a fun time.



If corporate employees are not interested in having McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon host their private party, the bar serves daily drink specials at Mets Field. There is no better way to enjoy an action-packed baseball game than by sipping on cheap drinks and enjoying half-price appetizers.



About McFadden's

From 1977, when Steve McFadden opened his Irish pub at 42nd Street and 2nd Avenue in Manhattan, there are now 14 locations nationwide. The menu will offer traditional Irish dishes like Shepherd’s Pie and fish and chips; pub food and diverse other selections. Mets Stadium has been livelier than ever, with the addition of McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon. Already a staple in Manhattan, Boston, Chicago and Philadelphia, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon impresses its patrons with an extensive and delicious menu of game-day favorites, ice cold beer and a fun and friendly staff. The 13,000 square-foot destination boasts over 50 HD plasma TVs, a 200 foot island bar and huge dining room. There is only one Irish Pub in Citi Field and it is McFadden’s.



For further information on how to host a corporate event at Mets Stadium, please visit http://www.mcfaddensballparkny.com/.