McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon at Citi Field Is Now Taking Reservations for Private Parties in 2013

McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon, the famous sports bar at Citi Field, is now taking reservations for private parties in the New Year. Private parties will be even better in 2013, because McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon will be offering multiple party packages for each event. Part of the exclusive party packages includes customized catering options. With these customized food and drink packages, McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon will meet the specific needs desired at each party. The catering options provided by McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon is perfect for any occasion, such as bachelorette, birthday and corporate parties. With these new party packages, McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon is sure to bring many memorable moments to 2013.



A corporate party at Mets Stadium is perfect for giving back to employees who have worked hard, all year long. Guests will enjoy a corporate gathering in the private party room at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon. The spacious private party room offers ample space for guests. Along with the private room, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon will provide an event staff, to serve guests throughout the night.



Along with hosting many private parties and events, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon also offers daily drink specials at Mets Stadium. Drink specials include the cheapest craft beers, domestic bottles and you-call-its available in New York. There is no better way to enjoy the beginning of another successful season of the New York Mets, than by enjoying the cheap drink specials at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon. Whether people come to McFadden’s to tailgate before the beginning of the game, or celebrate a win at the end, 2013 will be full of many great moments.



About McFadden's

From 1977, when Steve McFadden opened his Irish pub at 42nd Street and 2nd Avenue in Manhattan, there are now 14 locations nationwide. The menu will offer traditional Irish dishes like Shepherd’s Pie and fish and chips; pub food and diverse other selections. Mets Stadium has been livelier than ever, with the addition of McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon. Already a staple in Manhattan, Boston, Chicago and Philadelphia, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon impresses its patrons with an extensive and delicious menu of game-day favorites, ice cold beer and a fun and friendly staff. The 13,000 square-foot destination boasts over 50 HD plasma TVs, a 200 foot island bar and huge dining room. There is only one Irish Pub in Citi Field and it is McFadden’s.



For further information on how to host a corporate event at Mets Stadium, please visit http://www.mcfaddensballparkny.com/.