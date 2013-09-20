McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon at Citi Field Now Offering Specials for Football Sundays

Flushing, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- As the summer has passed and the New York Mets season is coming to a close, McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon at Citi Field is announcing their new drink specials for football Sundays. Though the Mets are heading to the offseason, there is no offseason at McFadden’s. With 40 high-definition TVs throughout the bar, guests can watch any football game of their choosing with a front row seat. If the team of choice is playing a 4:00 pm game, come for the 1:00 pm games and receive these crazy deals all afternoon.



Guests can receive unlimited bud and bud lights for just $40 from the 1:00 kickoffs until the completion of the late afternoon games. If the game of interest kicks off at 1:00 and the group can’t stay for the late afternoon matchups, pay just $25 for unlimited bud and bud lights. Those interested in participating in drinking games during breaks in the action can purchase $10 pitchers to get the competitions rolling. All NFL games will be aired, so don’t worry if the home town team is playing, guests will always be able to see the game they are concerned about.



To get some grub while guzzling unlimited beers, there is a special for 25-cent wings all-day, every Sunday. Groups of five or more can reserve table seating to relax while watching their favorite team battle on the gridiron. There is additional seating at McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon at Citi Field’s 200-foot bar.



For those that are interested in hosting their own corporate or private event at Citi Field, McFadden’s event planning specialists can arrange the perfect party. With their indoor beer garden and ability to see an empty Citi Field in the offseason, parties of up to 150 people can receive open bar packages and have the whole stadium to themselves. For sports fans—and especially die-hard Mets fans—there’s no other venue to hold a private party.



If interested in reserving a table for the Sunday fun day specials, or to inquire about private or corporate events at the Mets home field, please call 718-651-2220 or visit their website for more information.



About McFadden's Restaurant

From 1977, when Steve McFadden opened his Irish pub at 42nd Street and 2nd Avenue in Manhattan, there are now McFadden’s nationwide. The menu offers traditional Irish dishes like Shepherd’s Pie and Fish & Chips and other selections. Mets Stadium has been livelier than ever with the addition of McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon. Already a staple in Manhattan, Chicago, and Philadelphia, McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon impresses its patrons with an extensive and delicious menu of game-day favorites, ice cold beer and a fun and friendly staff. The 13,000 square-foot destination boasts over 50 HD plasma TVs, a 200 foot island bar and huge dining room. There is only one Irish Pub in Citi Field, and it is McFadden’s.



For further information on how to host a corporate event at Mets Stadium, please visit http://www.mcfaddensballparkny.com/.